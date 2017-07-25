“The investment plans, roughly 25 percent more than its usual capital spending on an annual basis, also signal that the South Korean firm is shifting its focus to OLED from liquid crystal displays (LCDs) as demand for thinner and more flexible panels surge, analysts said,” Lee reports. “LG Display is the world’s No. 1 LCD maker for televisions and also manufactures nearly all large OLED screens for televisions globally. But it has barely a foothold in the market for OLED smartphone screens where rival Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), has a more than 90 percent share.”
Lee reports, “Apple Inc., one of LG Display’s key clients, is widely tipped to adopt OLED displays for the iPhone 8 expected in the second half of 2017.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The race to take OLED mainstream continues apace.
