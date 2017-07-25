“LG Display Co Ltd. outlined plans to invest $13.5 billion to boost output of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens over the next three years, aiming to cement its lead in big panels for TVs and make inroads against rival Samsung in smartphone displays,” Joyce Lee reports for Reuters.

“The investment plans, roughly 25 percent more than its usual capital spending on an annual basis, also signal that the South Korean firm is shifting its focus to OLED from liquid crystal displays (LCDs) as demand for thinner and more flexible panels surge, analysts said,” Lee reports. “LG Display is the world’s No. 1 LCD maker for televisions and also manufactures nearly all large OLED screens for televisions globally. But it has barely a foothold in the market for OLED smartphone screens where rival Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), has a more than 90 percent share.”

Lee reports, “Apple Inc., one of LG Display’s key clients, is widely tipped to adopt OLED displays for the iPhone 8 expected in the second half of 2017.”

