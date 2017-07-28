“Apple has decided to invest 3 trillion won (US$2.70 billion) in LG Display’s OLED production for smartphones, the Korea Economic Daily reported on July 28,” Lee Ji-yoon reports for The Investor.

“Apple will reportedly make the investment as advance payment for the planned panel supplies from the Korean display maker,” Lee reports. “The iPhone maker is expected to secure 45,000 units of the 6.5th-generation OLED panel monthly from 2019.”

“Sources say the two firms still remain mum on the funding plans possibly due to Apple’s partnership with Samsung Display, the sole supplier for the first OLED iPhone that will debut later this year,” Lee reports. “Sources say LG Display is likely to build a production line dedicated to iPhone orders only. About 3.5 trillion won is needed for 30,000 units of the mother glass monthly.”

