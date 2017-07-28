“Apple will reportedly make the investment as advance payment for the planned panel supplies from the Korean display maker,” Lee reports. “The iPhone maker is expected to secure 45,000 units of the 6.5th-generation OLED panel monthly from 2019.”
“Sources say the two firms still remain mum on the funding plans possibly due to Apple’s partnership with Samsung Display, the sole supplier for the first OLED iPhone that will debut later this year,” Lee reports. “Sources say LG Display is likely to build a production line dedicated to iPhone orders only. About 3.5 trillion won is needed for 30,000 units of the mother glass monthly.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, supplier diversification is a beautiful thing, but when it hurts Samsung, it’s absolutely gorgeous!
