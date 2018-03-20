“Trump is preparing to slap $60 billion worth of tariffs on imports from China — twice as much as his advisors proposed and nearly seven times as much as the steel and aluminum tariffs,” Graham reports. “As Trump prepares to direct relatively heavy economic fire toward China, trade groups representing Walmart, Apple, Best Buy and other retailers warned that tariffs would raise prices for American consumers, whether or not tariffs prove effective in shrinking the trade deficit. Under Armour, Nike and other shoe companies echoed similar concerns.”
“In some respects, taking on China in this way makes more sense than via steel and aluminum tariffs. While China is the biggest source of global steel overcapacity, it represents only about 2% of U.S. steel imports,” Graham reports. “It’s looking likely that Trump will be engaging in trade-related skirmishes — and U.S. companies will be at risk of collateral damage — on multiple fronts.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: In the fifth edition its “Worst Innovation Mercantilists” report, ITIF documents the world’s most egregious examples of innovation mercantilist policies that were proposed, drafted, or implemented in 2017. The report finds China among the year’s worst offenders. This is the fifth consecutive year China has earned a place on the list, a dubious distinction that it alone has achieved.
When countries impose protectionist policies in high-value, high-tech sectors, they damage the entire global innovation system. The United States must lead by taking action against them. The Trump administration has taken steps in the right direction by increasing pressure against China. But in the absence of a concerted effort by an international coalition, innovation mercantilism will put the broader global trading system at systemic risk. — ITIF Trade Policy Analyst Nigel Cory
Read ITIF’s “The Worst Innovation Mercantilist Policies of 2017” report in full here.
SEE ALSO:
Former Apple CEO weighs in on President Trump’s tariffs – March 14, 2018
President Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech and telecoms targeted – March 14, 2018
With President Trump’s tariffs, tech investors in Apple, other stocks are now in the crosshairs of trade war – March 12, 2018
Analyst: President Trump’s tariff impact on Apple would be just a ’rounding error’ – March 7, 2018
Apple and other tech firms caught in crossfire as U.S.-China trade war looms – March 7, 2018
Apple Macs caught up in President Trump’s aluminum tariff plan – March 2, 2018