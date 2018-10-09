“The U.S. and China will eventually be able to come to a trade deal, according to private equity billionaire David Rubenstein,” Huileng Tan reports for CNBC. “‘My view is this trade dispute will be more of a skirmish, not a war,’ Rubenstein told CNBC on Tuesday at the Barclays Asia Forum in Singapore.”

“‘I think there will be a resolution not unlike what happened in NAFTA. There was a back-and-forth, but ultimately a resolution occurred,’ said Rubenstein, who is also co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group,” Tan reports. “The tit-for-tat tariffs are ‘relatively modest’ compared to the sizes of the U.S. and Chinese economies on their own, he added.”

“‘I think it’s a bit of a mistake to worry too much that we won’t be able to come together with China. I think the United States administration wants to reach a deal and the Chinese want to reach a deal,’ he said,” Tan reports. “‘Obviously, what is said in public might not be what is really said in private, so I’m confident at some point this will come together,’ said Rubenstein.”

