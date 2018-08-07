“Apple has benefited from cheap labor and a strong supply chain in China and needs to share more of its profit with the Chinese people or face ‘anger and nationalist sentiment’ amid the ongoing trade war, an article in the state-backed People’s Daily warned Tuesday,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “The opinion piece highlights how Apple made $9.6 billion in revenues in China in the June quarter, which helped the U.S. giant to recently hit a $1 trillion valuation.”

“But the continuing trade war between the U.S. and China could leave Apple and other U.S. firms vulnerable as ‘bargaining chips’ for Beijing, according to the article,” Kharpal reports. “‘The eye-catching success achieved in the Chinese market may provoke nationalist sentiment if U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently adopted protectionist measures hit Chinese companies hard,’ the People’s Daily said.”

“It’s unclear how the publication thinks Apple should share its profits with Chinese citizens,” Kharpal reports. “At the time of publication, Apple had not responded to CNBC’s request for comment on any of the claims in the article.”

Read more in the full article here.