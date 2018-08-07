“But the continuing trade war between the U.S. and China could leave Apple and other U.S. firms vulnerable as ‘bargaining chips’ for Beijing, according to the article,” Kharpal reports. “‘The eye-catching success achieved in the Chinese market may provoke nationalist sentiment if U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently adopted protectionist measures hit Chinese companies hard,’ the People’s Daily said.”
“It’s unclear how the publication thinks Apple should share its profits with Chinese citizens,” Kharpal reports. “At the time of publication, Apple had not responded to CNBC’s request for comment on any of the claims in the article.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Somebody’s feeling the squeeze.
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
At least half of the popular fallacies about economics come from assuming that economic activity is a zero-sum game, in which what is gained by someone is lost by someone else. But transactions would not continue unless both sides gained, whether in international trade, employment, or renting an apartment. — Thomas Sowell, June 14, 2006
SEE ALSO:
