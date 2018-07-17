“Apple stock fell 1.3% on July 11 as a result of the escalating US-China trade war, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite fell 0.6%,” Sean Allen writes for Market Realist.

“The Trump administration announced on July 10 that it would assess 10% tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods,” Allen writes. “Investors are worried as over one-fifth of the tech giant’s revenue comes from Greater China.”

“However, the trade war may not affect Apple much, as the Chinese government may not want to upset the relationship it has with the company,” Allen writes. “China is also home to iPhone assembling company Foxconn, whose fortunes are tied heavily with Apple’s.”

