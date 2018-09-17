“The government is expected to release as early as Monday the final list of as much as $200 billion of Chinese products that will be hit with a new 10 percent tariff, according to five people familiar with the matter,” Leonard and Mohsin report. “A product code that covers Apple Inc.’s Watch and AirPods — as well as similar smart watches, fitness trackers and other goods made by competitors — is not on the list, the two people said.”
“The product code covers wireless devices, and it was included on a preliminary list the administration released in July. Other Apple products under the code include the HomePod speaker, BeatsWL headphones, and AirPort and Time Capsule internet routers,” Leonard and Mohsin report. “Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook — who dined with President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort in August — has said he hopes ‘calm heads prevail’ in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China.”
MacDailyNews Note: Earlier today, President Trump stated via Twitter:
Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country – and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be “Tariffed!”
