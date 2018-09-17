“The Trump administration will spare a category of high-tech products that includes the Apple Watch and AirPods headphone[s] from the next round of tariffs it’s imposing on Chinese goods, according to two people familiar with the matter,” Jenny Leonard and Saleha Mohsin report for Bloomberg. “”

“The government is expected to release as early as Monday the final list of as much as $200 billion of Chinese products that will be hit with a new 10 percent tariff, according to five people familiar with the matter,” Leonard and Mohsin report. “A product code that covers Apple Inc.’s Watch and AirPods — as well as similar smart watches, fitness trackers and other goods made by competitors — is not on the list, the two people said.”

“The product code covers wireless devices, and it was included on a preliminary list the administration released in July. Other Apple products under the code include the HomePod speaker, BeatsWL headphones, and AirPort and Time Capsule internet routers,” Leonard and Mohsin report. “Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook — who dined with President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort in August — has said he hopes ‘calm heads prevail’ in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China.”

@potus & I enjoyed dinner with @tim_cook last night in Bedminster. Proud of the job he is doing at Apple – big innovations & investments in the USA, which positively impacts our economy! pic.twitter.com/zTNZ16N2eh — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 11, 2018

