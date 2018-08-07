“CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Tuesday he’s not convinced China will boycott Apple as part of the trade war with the United States,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC. “The Communist Party’s official People’s Daily warned on Tuesday that Apple and other U.S. firms could be vulnerable as ‘bargaining chips’ for Beijing.”

“Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Apple, argued that China’s threat is like ‘playing with fire’ and that Apple remains one of the largest employers in the country,” Lovelace Jr. reports. “President Donald Trump is attacking what he sees as unfair trade on a number of fronts. Trump has asked his trade representative to consider increasing the proposed levies on $200 billion of Chinese goods up to 25 percent.”

“As refreshed trade-related concerns have driven stocks lower,” Lovelace Jr. reports, “Cramer has previously said all he sees is ‘endless buying opportunities.'”

Read more in the full article here.