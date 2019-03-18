“On March 25, a delegation of producers, studio executives and big-name actors will enter the subterranean 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., for one of those Apple showcases, with the chief executive, Tim Cook, commanding the stage before a crowd of loyalists,” John Koblin reports for The New York Times. “This time around, the focus won’t be on the next must-have device… the event is intended to draw attention to the company’s billion-dollar-plus bet on entertainment, an initiative that will put Apple in direct competition with Netflix, Amazon and HBO.”

“The premiere date for the service is getting closer, with the first of a dozen or more shows likely to start streaming before the year is out,” Koblin reports. “At next week’s presentation, Apple is expected to reveal details of what it has been working on with stars from both sides of the camera like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg.”

“Here are the projects that have either completed filming or are nearing their wrap dates,” Koblin reports. “They are the likeliest to appear in Apple’s first wave of shows.”

• Untitled Series With Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

• “Amazing Stories,” a Steven Spielberg Reboo

• “Are You Sleeping?” a Mystery Starring Octavia Spencer

• “For All Mankind,” a Ronald D. Moore Sci-Fi Series

• “See,” With the “Aquaman” Star Jason Momoa

• A New Shyamalan Thriller

• “Little America,” From the Writers of “The Big Sick”

• A Comedy From the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Duo

• “Central Park,” a Cartoon Musical

• “Home,” From the Documentary Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer

• “Dickinson,” an Emily Dickinson Comedy

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Just one hit out of this initial wave (hopefully more than one, but one will do) is all Apple needs for a very successful debut!

