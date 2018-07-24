“Verizon is expected to update to its 5G rollout plans when it reports second-quarter results Tuesday,” Moritz reports. “The phone giant came up short developing its own live online TV service, and a partner could help Verizon deliver on its promise of a robust 5G offering in four cities before the end of the year.”
“The company will eventually use 5G to sell consumers internet and online TV packages to compete nationally against cable and landline services from AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp.,” Moritz reports. “The debut of 5G online TV with either Google’s YouTube TV or Apple TV will be used to showcase the technology and mark Verizon’s first competitive live TV venture outside its predominantly East Coast service area. But the live-TV partnership might not be permanent. Verizon is opting for outside help until it gets ‘“comfortable’ with its own internet-based video service, Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said in May at an investor conference.”
MacDailyNews Note: AT&T, of course, already owns DirecTV.
