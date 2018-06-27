Ryan Christoffel writes for MacStories, “In recent years, Apple has taken a variety of actions in the media space that seemed mostly disconnected, but over time they’ve added up to something that can’t be ignored.”

• 2015: Apple Music and Apple News launched.

• 2016: Apple Music redesigned; TV app debuted.

• 2017: App Store revamped with dedicated games section; Apple Podcasts redesigned; TV app adds sports and news.

• 2018: Apple acquires Texture; iBooks redesigned and rebranded Apple Books.

• 2019: Apple’s video streaming service launches?

“And the company is doing these things at a scale that is unprecedented,” Christoffel writes. “Once not long ago, Apple’s primary media platform was iTunes. Now, hundreds of millions of users consume media every day through Apple’s suite of spiritual successors to iTunes: Apple Music, Apple TV (the app), Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, Apple News, and the App Store.”

“No other company has the necessary base of both users and products – spanning hardware, software, and services – to build a media platform like Apple’s,” Christoffel writes. “And with future improvements that are surely in the works now – new paid services, better integrations of existing products, and the weight of the Apple media platform brought to bear on the big events people care about – it will be hard for any prospective media contenders to catch up.”

Read more in the full article here.