“We still don’t know what Apple’s TV plans are, but we do know Apple wants us to know it is serious about its TV plans,” Peter Kafka writes for Recode. “Latest example: Apple says it has a ‘unique, multi-year content partnership’ with Oprah Winfrey, who will ‘create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.'”

“Apple’s Winfrey announcement follows similar announcements about video projects involving Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg and other well-known creators and brands, all engineered by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, the former Sony executives Apple hired to reboot its original content plans last year,” Kafka writes. “But Apple still hasn’t told the world — or most people in Hollywood, including some of the ones it is making deals with — what it plans to do with all the stuff it is making.”

Kafka writes, “One TV executive who has talked to Apple tells me Apple says it intends to sell a standalone subscription to its original video shows, priced below Netflix, whose standard offering costs $11 a month in the U.S.”

