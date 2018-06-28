“Apple is reportedly mulling a subscription bundle that incorporates the company’s existing services, namely Apple Music and products sold through the News platform, with a slate of original TV shows widely rumored to be in production,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Information reports Apple is looking to present users with a comprehensive subscription service that would rival similar plans marketed by Amazon and, to some extent, Netflix. ”

“As a first step, Apple is anticipated to launch a news subscription product next year, the report said,” Campbell reports. “Details are not available at this point, but reports suggest Apple will fold assets acquired through its purchase of Texture into Apple News… The service, sometimes referred to as the ‘Netflix of Magazines,’ is still operational and offers customers access to more than 200 monthly titles for $9.99 a month, but that would undoubtedly change once Apple’s branded service rolls out.”

“Following its introduction of a for-pay news product, Apple could create a services bundle that includes as-yet-unreleased video content and Apple Music, the report said,” Campbell reports. “Sources added that customers would likely be able to sign up for the three services separately.”

Read more in the full article here.