“Oprah Winfrey has found her point person for all things Apple,” Michael O’Connell reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “Taking on a new position, one that will oversee production of original content for the multi-year partnership between Winfrey and Apple, Terry Wood has been named executive vice president of Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.”

“Winfrey and Apple’s significant deal will see Winfrey pursuing film TV, book and other content to be released on the soon-to-launch streaming platform,” O’Connell reports.

“Wood worked at CBS Television Syndication/King World, where she had a 13-year tenure that included launching Oprah Winfrey Show sister series Dr. Phil,” O’Connell reports. “Wood comes to Harpo after a four-year stint at Netflix, where she was instrumental in launching weekly content on the all-at-once streamer. She oversaw the launch of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Chelsea Handler’s talk show and David Letterman return My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

