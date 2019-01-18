“Apple announced last August that it’s spending a whopping $1 billion on original programming, even though it still hasn’t made it clear where this content will be distributed,” Rebecca Fleenor reports for CNET.

“We’ve rounded up the most popular rumors to provide you with everything you need to know about Apple’s possible streaming service elsewhere,” Fleenor reports. “Apple will reportedly pre-install their TV app on Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad, so that Apple device owners can access the original programming for free.”

“Regardless of where you’ll be able to find the content, the company’s already announced orders on over a dozen shows and multi-year developments,” Fleenor reports. “Here’s a list by genre to help you keep track.”

