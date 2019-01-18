“Apple is near a deal for an untitled science fiction series created and co-written by Simon Kinberg and David Weil,” Mike Fleming Jr. reports for Deadline. “Kinberg has been the creative backbone of the X-Men franchise at Fox, and Amazon is casting up the Weil-created series The Hunt, with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directing, and Al Pacino and Logan Lerman starring in a fact-based drama about Nazi hunters.”

“Genre Films’ President of TV Audrey Chon would be an executive producer on the show, along with Kinberg and Weil,” Fleming Jr. reports. “Specifics are under wraps for right now, but sources said this is a large-budget, ambitious, character-driven genre show that will go into production this summer.”

“The Apple series is just the latest TV project for Kinberg, whose Genre Films will have five shows in production this year,” Fleming Jr. reports. “Beyond the Noah Hawley-created FX series Legion, the Kiefer Sutherland-starrer Designated Survivor for Netflix, and the Marvel/Fox co-production The Gifted, Kinberg is partnered with Get Out director Jordan Peele on a reminagined The Twilight Zone which premieres this year on CBS All Access.”

Read more in the full article here.