“Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries has set a first-look pact with Apple to develop non-fiction features and series,” Cynthia Littleton reports for Variety.

“The deal suggests that Apple sees docu films and series as an important element of the video platform the tech giant has been working on for more than 18 months,” Littleton reports. “In September, Apple acquired global rights to the feature doc ‘The Elephant Queen,’ which will screen later this month at the Sundance Film Festival.”

“Apple has yet to disclose launch or distribution plans for its video content,” Littleton reports. “The company has a slew of original series in various stages of production and development.”

