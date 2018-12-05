“Planet of the Apes films star Toby Kebbell has been tapped as the male lead opposite Lauren Ambrose in Apple’s upcoming psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan and British TV writer Tony Basgallop,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline.

“The plot of the series has not been revealed, but we hear it follows parents Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell), who have hired young nanny Leanne to help care for their newborn child,” Andreeva reports. “In addition to Ambrose, Kebbell joins previously cast Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger… Grint will play Julian Pearce, Dorothy’s (Ambrose) younger brother. Kebbell’s Sean is a professional chef and father.”

Andreeva reports, “Kebbell recently starred in Whitney Cumming’s film The Female Brain and in The Hurricane Heist, directed by Rob Cohen.”

