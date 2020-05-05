So, when will Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro arrive?

Rumors for a 14-inch MacBook Pro spoke of Apple including a 14.1-inch Retina display in its smaller 2020 MacBook Pro model. It seemed logical, seeing as how the 16-inch MacBook Pro replaced the 15-inch MBP version.

On Monday, Apple revealing a new MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard. (“Magic,” because it works.) But, it did not come with a 14-inch display.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The missing model, as well as the number of reports about the supposed 14-inch display does raise a few questions. Is Apple still going to launch a 14-inch display, and if so, when will it theoretically arrive? Given the launch of the 13-inch model refresh, it seems extremely unlikely that Apple will want to launch a 14-inch model just two or three months later. Given it waited a year before updating from the 2019 model, it is reasonable to expect Apple to wait for a while before introducing a potential replacement. However, the wait could be shortened if Apple has a good enough reason to release a model with a new display size, a new display technology, or a wholly different hardware architecture. One possible reason could be a change in display technology, from a backlit LCD to something new. Based on the musings of TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that could take the form of Mini LED.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, Apple could be saving their 14-inch Mini LED display for the ARM-based “MacBook” that most observers expect to arrive by 2021, if not sooner.