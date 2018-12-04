“Apple has ordered the planned drama series based on the early life of basketball star Kevin Durant to series,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “Titled “Swagger,” the series is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences. It explores the world of AAU basketball in the nation’s capital, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.”

“Reggie Rock Bythewood will serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner,” Otterson reports. “Bythewood previously collaborated with Imagine on the Fox limited series ‘Shots Fired,’ which he created.”

“Durant currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and has won numerous accolades throughout his basketball career,” Otterson reports. “In addition to being a two-time Olympic gold medalist, he has previously won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, been named NBA Rookie of the Year, and is a nine-time NBA All Star to name just a few of his accomplishments.”

