Apple assembler Foxconn to invest $500 million in India’s Telangana state, create 25,000 jobs

Major Apple assembler Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state’s IT minister said on Monday.

Reuters:

The investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, K. T. Rama Rao said in a tweet.

Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase #Telangana #Foxconn pic.twitter.com/PHThJWxsfT — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2023

Apple has been shifting production away from China, where prior COVID restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices. The tech company is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington. Foxconn in late March received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state.

MacDailyNews Take: The CCP’s “zero COVID” lunacy was the straw that broke the camel’s back and, clearly, India is well-positioned to take advantage.

MacDailyNews Note: iPhone models are currently assembled in India by Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu and Wistron in Karnataka.

