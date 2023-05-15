Apple assembler Foxconn to invest $500 million in India’s Telangana state, create 25,000 jobs

No Comments

Major Apple assembler Foxconn will invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana, the state’s IT minister said on Monday.

The logo of electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is displayed at its headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Agence France-Presse
The logo of electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is displayed at its headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Reuters:

The investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, K. T. Rama Rao said in a tweet.

Apple has been shifting production away from China, where prior COVID restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices. The tech company is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Foxconn in late March received approval from the Karnataka government for a $968 million investment in the state.

MacDailyNews Take: The CCP’s “zero COVID” lunacy was the straw that broke the camel’s back and, clearly, India is well-positioned to take advantage.

MacDailyNews Note: iPhone models are currently assembled in India by Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu and Wistron in Karnataka.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,