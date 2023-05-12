Indices end slightly down with tech declines as U.S. consumer sentiment drops to six-month low

U.S. stock indices ended lower on Friday, led by weaker big technology-related shares following their recent rally, as data showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to a six-month low.

Caroline Valetkevitch for Reuters:

The S&P 500 technology sector was lower, with shares of Apple Inc among the biggest drags. The technology index is still up about 22% so far this year. Adding to investor worries, May consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest since November as a standoff to raise the federal government’s borrowing cap fanned worries about the economic outlook. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 6.48 points, or 0.16%, to end at 4,124.14 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 43.76 points, or 0.35%, to 12,284.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 8.86 points, or 0.03%, to 33,300.65.

MacDailyNews Take: 0.16%, 0.35%, and 0.03% or, in other words, basically flat.

One thing that isn't flat, we type hopefully, is the contents of our keg. So, interns, tap it! TGIF! Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

