“The Apple TV was first announced as iTV back in 2006. Steve said the goal of it was to enjoy your iTunes media on your flat screen TV. While Apple TV has undoubtedly evolved over the last 12 years regarding scope, hardware, and features, the original goal is still pretty close,” Bradley Chambers writes for 9to5Mac. “It aims to let you enjoy your digital content (not just iTunes) on your TV.”

“Overall, the Apple TV hardware is fantastic. I’d love to see it evolve in the future. While Roku and Amazon are putting out multiple models (boxes and sticks), I’d like to see Apple develop its hardware as well. I think there is room for an ‘Apple TV Stick’ in the lineup at a lower cost,” Chambers writes. “The remote is passable but could be a lot better.”

“The TV app from Apple is marketed as a way to quickly find new content to watch,” Chambers writes. “I’ve tried it a few times, but it’s just never stuck for me. It doesn’t include all of the apps we subscribe to, so it ends up being another place to check. It’s clear that this app will become more critical in the future, though.”

Read more in the full article here.