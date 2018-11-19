“Overall, the Apple TV hardware is fantastic. I’d love to see it evolve in the future. While Roku and Amazon are putting out multiple models (boxes and sticks), I’d like to see Apple develop its hardware as well. I think there is room for an ‘Apple TV Stick’ in the lineup at a lower cost,” Chambers writes. “The remote is passable but could be a lot better.”
“The TV app from Apple is marketed as a way to quickly find new content to watch,” Chambers writes. “I’ve tried it a few times, but it’s just never stuck for me. It doesn’t include all of the apps we subscribe to, so it ends up being another place to check. It’s clear that this app will become more critical in the future, though.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s original content will soon change everything about Apple TV for the better. Apple’s TV app will become the first place we check, not the fourth or fifth (currently, our top three most-used Apple TV apps are, in order: PlayStation Vue, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
