“The Pixel Buds confused me as soon as I opened the box. They’re wireless earbuds, but they’re not truly wireless—there’s a cord connecting them together. And although they’re bigger than the AirPods, the Pixel Buds feature the same five-hour battery life,” Estes writes. “They also come in a charging case, but it feels flimsy, like a takeout container.”
“I finally got the earbuds to pair with the Pixel 2, but only after emailing Google and getting instructions for a reset process that involved a button inside the case that I hadn’t even realized existed until the company pointed it out. You can only connect the Pixel Buds to a single Android or iOS 10 device at a time, and I was unable to connect them to my MacBook,” Estes writes. “I think Google jumped the gun on this product. The company announced the product in a whirlwind of hardware announcements last month, a splashy event that included some things that were obviously experiments… I’d be less grumpy if the Pixel Buds cost $60, but they cost $160, the same price as AirPods.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our Lady of Perpetual Beta strikes yet again!
Google’s Pixel phones feature burnt-in screens, whining/clicking speakers, dog-slow off-the-rack processors, smudgy/worn-off coatings… Hey, Google’s awful pretend AirPods sound like the perfect companion for your shitty fake iPhone!
When you blow your money on hardware from a search engine / online advertising company, you’re not too bright.
SEE ALSO:
Google Pixel 2 XL phones’ oleophobic coatings are already wearing off, leaving behind smudges – November 7, 2017
Google doubles warranty on its slow Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones amid screen burn-in, audio flaws – October 27, 2017
Google ‘actively investigating’ multiple reports of Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in – October 25, 2017
Yet another problem for Google’s slow Pixel 2 and 2 XL phones: They emit a high-pitched whine and clicking noises – October 24, 2017
Google’s slow Pixel 2 XL may have a major problem: Screen burn-in – October 23, 2017
Google can’t make a good phone and it’s embarrassing – October 20, 2017
Google’s Pixel 2 XL costs more than Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus but is only half the speed, lacks many key features – October 17, 2017
Google’s new Pixel 2 Phones, their worst ever? – October 12, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017
Apple AirPods totally dominate sales of wireless Bluetooth earbuds – September 1, 2017
The killer feature for Apple’s iPhone 8: AirPods – May 30, 2017
Early adopters adore their Apple AirPods – May 22, 2017
Apple AirPods are proliferating rapidly – April 6, 2017
I love my Apple AirPods – February 6, 2017
AirPods are Apple’s most Apple-like product in years – they just work – January 13, 2017
Apple’s AirPods grab 26% of wireless headphone market share – January 11, 2017
The success of Airpods could add $10 billion to Apple’s market cap – January 10, 2017
Apple AirPods are imperfect, but surprisingly awesome – January 4, 2017
Canadian Reviewer reviews Apple AirPods: ‘Very cool’ – December 28, 2016
I really hate how much I love Apple’s AirPods – December 28, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook tours New York Stock Exchange, calls AirPods ‘a runaway success’ – December 28, 2016
How to find out when Apple Stores have AirPods in stock – December 28, 2016
AirPods kick off Apple’s battle for our ears – December 23, 2016
Yahoo’s Pogue reviews Apple AirPods: Far more elegant and slick than others – December 23, 2016
Wall Street Journal’s Best Wireless Earbuds: AirPods, ‘Apple’s best new product in years’ – December 22, 2016
Apple AirPods are very cool, but I am returning them – here’s why – December 22, 2016
Marathoner tests Apple AirPods on 10K run – December 19, 2016
Rolling Stone reviews Apple AirPods: ‘Surprisingly awesome’ – December 14, 2016
Apple AirPods could arrive in stores as early as November 17th – November 10, 2016
Apple’s AirPods remain on track to launch this year, sources say – November 2, 2016
Apple AirPods may be delayed into 2017 – November 1, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Survey: 12% of U.S. consumers say they’ll buy Apple AirPods; extra $3 billion in revenue – September 29, 2016
Bill Atkinson: Why Apple’s AirPods are the best place for Siri – September 28, 2016
Apple’s response to Amazon Echo: AirPods – September 20, 2016
Apple’s AirPods make Google Glass look even more ridiculous (if that’s even possible) – September 19, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook: AirPods won’t fall out of your ears (with video) – September 14, 2016
Why Silicon Valley is all wrong about Apple’s AirPods – September 17, 2016
What AirPods can tell us about Apple’s future – September 12, 2016
Hands-on with Apple’s new AirPods: Stayed in my ears, sounded awesome – September 10, 2016
Apple and a truly wireless future: AirPods are just the start – September 10, 2016
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “James M. Gross” for the heads up.]