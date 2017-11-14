“There was always something off about the Pixel Buds,” Adam Clark Estes writes for Gizmodo. “Google released the smart, wireless headphones a full year after Apple released the AirPods. But the Pixel Buds aren’t exactly wireless, and they’re not exactly smart, either. In fact, after spending a few days with the product, I’m prepared to say it: the Pixel Buds suck.”

“The Pixel Buds confused me as soon as I opened the box. They’re wireless earbuds, but they’re not truly wireless—there’s a cord connecting them together. And although they’re bigger than the AirPods, the Pixel Buds feature the same five-hour battery life,” Estes writes. “They also come in a charging case, but it feels flimsy, like a takeout container.”

“I finally got the earbuds to pair with the Pixel 2, but only after emailing Google and getting instructions for a reset process that involved a button inside the case that I hadn’t even realized existed until the company pointed it out. You can only connect the Pixel Buds to a single Android or iOS 10 device at a time, and I was unable to connect them to my MacBook,” Estes writes. “I think Google jumped the gun on this product. The company announced the product in a whirlwind of hardware announcements last month, a splashy event that included some things that were obviously experiments… I’d be less grumpy if the Pixel Buds cost $60, but they cost $160, the same price as AirPods.”

Read more in the full article here.

