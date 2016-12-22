“Before they finally started shipping this week, I had the chance to use a set of $160 AirPods for three months,” Fowler writes. “They aren’t perfect, but they quickly became my favorite earbuds. I’ll go further: AirPods are Apple’s best new product in years.”
“For most people, the advice is easy: Buy the AirPods. They’re among the least expensive totally wireless earbuds I tested, yet no other could compete with their one-two-three punch of simplicity, sound and call quality,” Fowler writes. “The AirPods get little things right. Take them out of their case, and they’re ready to play music or take a call. Back in the case and they’re off; no messing with buttons. The AirPods run for 5 hours, and the case is also a battery pack that can keep recharging them. You basically have to plug in the case only about once a week.”
“The AirPods have never fallen out of my ears. I can go for a run, or head bang like Metallica, and they stay in there,” Fowler writes. “They also stayed in every one of my colleagues’ ears.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’ll all get over it:
As for the AirPods looking alien: Tape a pair of wires on the ends of each and you’ll see that they look very much like the type of earphones that everyone is very used to seeing by now (which, for those who remember, we weren’t used to seeing before iPod – people thought those looked “alien,” too). We’ll all get used to the lack of wires soon enough. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2016
SEE ALSO:
Apple AirPods are very cool, but I am returning them – here’s why – December 22, 2016
Marathoner tests Apple AirPods on 10K run – December 19, 2016
Rolling Stone reviews Apple AirPods: ‘Surprisingly awesome’ – December 14, 2016
Apple AirPods could arrive in stores as early as November 17th – November 10, 2016
Apple’s AirPods remain on track to launch this year, sources say – November 2, 2016
Apple AirPods may be delayed into 2017 – November 1, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Survey: 12% of U.S. consumers say they’ll buy Apple AirPods; extra $3 billion in revenue – September 29, 2016
Bill Atkinson: Why Apple’s AirPods are the best place for Siri – September 28, 2016
Apple’s response to Amazon Echo: AirPods – September 20, 2016
Apple’s AirPods make Google Glass look even more ridiculous (if that’s even possible) – September 19, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook: AirPods won’t fall out of your ears (with video) – September 14, 2016
Why Silicon Valley is all wrong about Apple’s AirPods – September 17, 2016
What AirPods can tell us about Apple’s future – September 12, 2016
Hands-on with Apple’s new AirPods: Stayed in my ears, sounded awesome – September 10, 2016
Apple and a truly wireless future: AirPods are just the start – September 10, 2016
Whoever makes the first AirPods strap is going to get rich – September 8, 2016