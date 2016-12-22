“I’m the first to admit that Apple’s new AirPod earphones resemble Q-tips dangling from my lobes. Or maybe robotic ear antennas,” Geoffrey A. Fowler writes for The Wall Street Journal. “But I think you’ll get over looking like a cyborg and want a pair anyway.”

“Before they finally started shipping this week, I had the chance to use a set of $160 AirPods for three months,” Fowler writes. “They aren’t perfect, but they quickly became my favorite earbuds. I’ll go further: AirPods are Apple’s best new product in years.”

“For most people, the advice is easy: Buy the AirPods. They’re among the least expensive totally wireless earbuds I tested, yet no other could compete with their one-two-three punch of simplicity, sound and call quality,” Fowler writes. “The AirPods get little things right. Take them out of their case, and they’re ready to play music or take a call. Back in the case and they’re off; no messing with buttons. The AirPods run for 5 hours, and the case is also a battery pack that can keep recharging them. You basically have to plug in the case only about once a week.”

“The AirPods have never fallen out of my ears. I can go for a run, or head bang like Metallica, and they stay in there,” Fowler writes. “They also stayed in every one of my colleagues’ ears.”

