“He came away impressed; the AirPods stayed in his ears throughout the jogging and sprinting in windy conditions,” Mayo reports. “The AirPods stayed in his ears across the entire journey; at one point he says it doesn’t feel like they have moved at all.”
Mayo reports, “His run/sprint lasted a little over an hour with continuous music playback; the AirPods reported 84% battery life at the end which is inline with Apple’s claims of 5 hours use on one charge without using the case to top them up.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: No, they’re not likely to fall out of your ears and, for those with bigger ear canals, there are various aftermarket “skins” you can easily add to make them fit more snugly.
