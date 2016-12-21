Carnoy writes, “The short answer is that these $159 Apple headphones (£159 in the UK and AU$229 in Australia) are better than you’d expect, especially for Apple product owners.”
“I tested the retail version of the AirPods, now that they’re finally available after being announced alongside the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus way back in September,” Carnoy writes. “The AirPods are super lightweight and stayed in my ears better than Apple’s EarPods. Although the AirPods look similar to their wired siblings, they have some small design upgrades that are supposed to help create a better fit. The EarPods’ cords are slim but still add weight to the buds, which can cause them to slip out if your ears aren’t EarPod friendly (mine aren’t). But with nothing dragging them down, the AirPods sat loosely nestled in my ears.”
“Apple’s custom Bluetooth chip, the W1, is designed to allow for automatic pairing with Apple devices running iOS 10, WatchOS 3 or MacOS Sierra. And it totally delivers: Just place the headphones near your compatible device and they’ll automatically be detected and ask for pairing, no diving into settings menu needed. You can also transition easily between Apple devices, toggling between the sound of your computer to your iPhone or iPad’s,” Carnoy writes. “Thanks to dual optical sensors and accelerometers in each earpiece, the connected device (iPhone, iPad, Mac) knows when the AirPods are in your ears and will pause your music when one or both of them are removed. Depending on the music app you’re listening to, they’ll unpause your music when you put them back in your ears. Not surprisingly, everything works flawlessly with Apple Music, but with Spotify, when I took both AirPods out of my ears, the music had to be restarted manually.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is because Spotify sucks.
“Compared to other totally wireless earphones, the AirPods’ sound quality is above average,” Carnoy writes. “The AirPods aren’t as ridiculous looking as some critics made them out to be when they were first announced. But there’s still something slightly unfashionable or off-putting about them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s still something slightly NEW about them. That’s all.
As for the AirPods looking alien: Tape a pair of wires on the ends of each and you’ll see that they look very much like the type of earphones that everyone is very used to seeing by now (which, for those who remember, we weren’t used to seeing before iPod – people thought those looked “alien,” too). We’ll all get used to the lack of wires soon enough. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2016
