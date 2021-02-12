Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service BitPay adds support for Apple Pay

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced that U.S. cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can add their card to Apple Wallet and spend with Apple Pay.

With Apple Pay, BitPay cardholders can make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and online. In addition, customers waiting on delivery of their plastic card can add their virtual card to Apple Wallet via the BitPay Wallet app and can start spending immediately. Support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is planned for later this quarter.

“We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair in a statement. “Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.”

BitPay continues to innovate its global blockchain solutions to make paying with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies faster, easier and safer than ever before. The BitPay Wallet app is designed to enable customers to manage and spend Bitcoin, and also turn it into dollars and spend with the BitPay Card.

For power blockchain users, the BitPay Wallet app supports an array of options to buy and store crypto and make online payments. Users can instantly buy gift cards from hundreds of top retailers in store and online. The BitPay Card enables customers to instantly convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted around the world. Customers can also use the cards online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The BitPay Wallet app supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD.

To add a card to Apple Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app, 12.1.0 which is available in the App Store.

