“Bluetooth earbuds and headphones are nothing new. In fact, they now outsell wired headphones, at least by dollar volume. But Apple’s earbuds are, as you’d hope, far more elegant and slick than their rivals,” Pogue writes. “When you take one AirPod out of your ear socket, to answer the flight attendant, for example, your music pauses automatically—and resumes when you put it back into your ear. Yes, there’s an optical sensor in each one that recognizes when it’s in your ear. Very slick. When a call comes in, your music pauses automatically, and noise cancellation kicks in so your voice is clearer.”
“Nobody really thinks about this, but the AirPods’ ability to connect you to Siri really may be the killer app. You double-tap either AirPod to get an immediate, crisp ‘I’m listening’ chime—and then you talk,” Pogue writes. “And she speaks her reply, intimately and clearly, right into your brain.”
“Let’s put this to rest right now: The AirPods don’t fall out. That would be the ultimate audio dropout. (Thank you, thank you! Tip your waitress),” Pogue writes. “So if that’s what you’re worried about, forget it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another great review for AirPods.
