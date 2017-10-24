“After dealing with all sorts of screen issues, another problem with Google’s flagship smartphone is popping up,” Ron Amadeo reports for Ars Technica. “This time it’s an audio issue: users on Google’s official forums and elsewhere are reporting odd sounds coming from the Pixel 2 speakers.”

“Customers are complaining of ‘clicking’ and a ‘high-pitched whine’ coming from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL,” Amadeo reports. “Most reports on the forums say the noises are coming from the top or bottom speaker on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.”

“Some reports say the sounds come through during calls, while other users say the speaker noises happen any time the screen is on,” Amadeo reports. “One possible workaround is to turn off NFC, which some users say stops or lowers the noises.”

