“Customers are complaining of ‘clicking’ and a ‘high-pitched whine’ coming from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL,” Amadeo reports. “Most reports on the forums say the noises are coming from the top or bottom speaker on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.”
“Some reports say the sounds come through during calls, while other users say the speaker noises happen any time the screen is on,” Amadeo reports. “One possible workaround is to turn off NFC, which some users say stops or lowers the noises.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple “can’t ship junk,” but Google sure can!
