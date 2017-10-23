“The Pixel 2 XL’s display is an LG product, and there are reports of various issues with it,” Meyer reports. “The screen uses a technology called POLED, which stands for ‘plastic organic light emitting diodes,’ and some users have been complaining about its dull color reproduction and alleged blue tint. But there may be a worse problem: screen burn-in.”
“Remember when PCs’ cathode-ray-tube (CRT) monitors required moving screen savers when not in use to stop text or images from leaving an indelible trace? The same image-retention issue sometimes affects modern OLED screens to a degree,” Meyer reports. “And, according to Android Central’s experience with its review unit, the Pixel 2 XL may be a victim. On Sunday, the specialist Android website tweeted a photo showing the device’s navigation bar as faintly visible against a gray background—evidence, it said, of screen burn-in after just a week’s use.”
MacDailyNews Take: Jay Leno has a smaller chin.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Wait, a derivative, slow phone made by a search engine / online ad firm looks to have a massive hardware defect? How is that possible?
SEE ALSO:
Google’s Pixel 2 XL costs more than Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus but is only half the speed, lacks many key features – October 17, 2017
Google’s new Pixel 2 Phones, their worst ever? – October 12, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017