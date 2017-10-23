“Google’s Pixel 2 XL is one of a pair of smartphones that the tech giant introduced this month,” David Meyer reports for Fortune. “Like the 5-inch Pixel 2, the 6-inch Pixel 2 XL is supposed to showcase the best that Android has to offer. However, there appear to be problems with its screen.”

“The Pixel 2 XL’s display is an LG product, and there are reports of various issues with it,” Meyer reports. “The screen uses a technology called POLED, which stands for ‘plastic organic light emitting diodes,’ and some users have been complaining about its dull color reproduction and alleged blue tint. But there may be a worse problem: screen burn-in.”

“Remember when PCs’ cathode-ray-tube (CRT) monitors required moving screen savers when not in use to stop text or images from leaving an indelible trace? The same image-retention issue sometimes affects modern OLED screens to a degree,” Meyer reports. “And, according to Android Central’s experience with its review unit, the Pixel 2 XL may be a victim. On Sunday, the specialist Android website tweeted a photo showing the device’s navigation bar as faintly visible against a gray background—evidence, it said, of screen burn-in after just a week’s use.”

That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

MacDailyNews Take: Jay Leno has a smaller chin.



