“Apple‘s new wireless headphones, the Airpods, went on sale towards the end of 2016,” Trefis Team writes for Forbes. “While the buzz surrounding the product launch was relatively subdued, given the limited availability, Airpods appear to be one of Apple’s most compelling products launched in the Tim Cook era, garnering very positive reviews from both critics and consumers”

“Airpods offer a seamless pairing process, the ability to access Apple’s digital assistant Siri, in addition to providing longer wireless range when paired with Apple devices,” Trefis writes. “This ecosystem effect, coupled with Apple’s recent move to do away with the headphone jack on its latest iPhone 7 handsets, should make Airpods fairly easy to cross-sell to iPhone customers.”

“We estimate that Apple should be able to ship roughly 22 million Airpods in its first full year of sales, assuming an attach rate of 10% with the iPhone,” Trefis writes. “Assuming an ASP of $140, this would translate into revenues of roughly $3.1 billion in calendar year 2017.”

