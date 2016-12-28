“Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds are the most hard-to-find gadget of the moment, with no pairs in stores and shipping dates from Apple.com estimated for 6 weeks from now,” Henry T. Casey reports for Tom’s Guide.

“Fortunately, though, you can arrange to be told when the hot audio accessory arrives at the Apple Store of your choice, thanks to a new site called Is In Stock,” Casey reports. “When you visit the AirPods page at Is In Stock, you get a prompt to enter your email address and a store near you.”

Casey reports, “After clicking Notify Me, you’ll discover how the site plans to afford its costs (it doesn’t run ads), as it tells you how many people already signed up for notifications, and that you can pay to be ‘the first to know’ by buying ‘priority alerts.’ If you just want to see if the Apple store near you has AirPods for sale at the moment, this Is In Stock page lists the stores that are currently with and without AirPods.”

