“Apple CEO Tim Cook dropped by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday while on vacation,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC.

“In comments to CNBC, Cook declined to talk specifically on Apple’s outlook, but he said it has been a ‘great holiday,'” Balakrishnan reports. “He added that the company’s new wireless earbuds, AirPods, are ‘a runaway success.’ When asked if more would come into stock, he said Apple’s ‘making them just as fast as we can.'”

“Cook’s visit was as a private citizen, not in an official capacity with Apple, which is listed on the Nasdaq,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘I’m just here with my nephew, enjoying a couple of days in New York,’ Cook said. ‘I love it. I wanted him to see what you guys do for a living.'”

Read more in the full article here.