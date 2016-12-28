“On the Surface, the AirPods seem quite simple,” Gadjo Cardenas Sevilla writes for Canadian Reviewer. “They are wireless versions of the EarPods that the company has been shipping with all its iPhones and iPod products, this time tuned to pair specifically with the iPhone 7 and make you forget there was ever a need for a headphone jack.”

“In terms of engineering and design, AirPods look like EarPods without the wires and also without the volume rocker. Apple has done a good job of integrating AirPods into the iPhone and Mac’s U.I. so you can see the amount of charge for each AirPod,” Sevilla writes. “There’s been some worry that the AirPods will fall off easily and that they will get lost. I’m not the most active guy but AirPods worked well for me in the gym, on the treadmill, on elliptical, during indoor run and while commuting. They work fine for me and fit great, best of all, my ears don’t feel the discomfort that I’ve experienced with other in-ear headphones.”

“In terms of sound quality, I found the AirPods to be satisfactory in almost every situation,” Sevilla writes. “As someone who has been using Bluetooth headphones or over a year, I found the simplicity and elegance of the AirPods to work well for my needs. Yes, they are expensive, but if you’re like me and use headphones for work and leisure multiple times on a daily basis, they are a very cool set to consider specially if you want to experience a completely wireless experience. Siri has to become a bit faster, but it’s nonetheless clever to be able to invoke the assistant with a few taps.”

