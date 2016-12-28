“Apple’s AirPods are weird,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “There’s no way around it. Apple has been known for the stunning designs of its products for decades, but the company’s design team has been making some questionable calls lately (to put it nicely). Some design issues that have bugged fans recently involve the removal of legacy ports on the iPhone 7 and MacBook Pro to allow for thinner housings. Other design faux pas have involved functionality, like putting a Lightning charging port face-down on the bottom of the Magic Mouse so that it’s impossible to use while it is charging. Seriously, that’s just plain stupid.”

“But no Apple design has raised more eyebrows than the new AirPods that Apple finally released earlier this month,” Epstein writes. “I’m not sure I can be counted among the AirPods’ loudest critics since I haven’t written about them very much, but I certainly haven’t made any attempt to hide my feelings about the design of Apple’s new earbuds. They look silly. And when you wear them, you look silly, too.”

“A microphone sits at the end of each stem to help offer clear sound when AirPods are used for phone calls and for Siri. Was this design necessary? I can’t say. What I can say, however, is that each person with whom I have tested the AirPods with for voice calls has said that they sound fantastic on the other end of the phone. The AirPod stems also make it easier to hold Apple’s earphones in your hands, and they help seat each AirPod in the accompanying charging case,” Epstein writes. “Apple is sometimes criticized for prioritizing form over function, but this is clearly a case where the opposite is true. And speaking of function, I am seriously impressed.”

