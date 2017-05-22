“As a serious world traveler, I always carry some sort of headset. Back in the day, it was earphones for the Sony Walkman; now it’s Apple’s AirPods,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine.

“Recently, my firm Creative Strategies ran a follow up to the voice assistant research study we published last year. We again partnered with Experian but added Apple’s AirPods to the study since Siri integration is one of their key features,” Bajarin writes. “We used every available resource to track down as many AirPod owners as we could and found 942 people willing to share their thoughts on Apple’s latest product.”

“The big story is high customer satisfaction; 98 percent of AirPod owners are very satisfied or satisfied, with 82 percent very satisfied,” Bajarin writes. “This sets the record for the highest level of satisfaction for a new product from Apple; the original iPhone and iPad each had a 92 percent satisfaction ratings when they arrived; Apple Watch in 2015 had 97 percent.”

Tons more in the full article here.