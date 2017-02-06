“Usually I write reviews after only a few hours/days of using a new product. I can usually tell by then if I’ll love or hate a product,” Terry White blogs. “However, I waited to write this one because I wanted some more real-world time with them. I also wanted to travel with them and use them on a plane.”

“I’ve had and used my AirPods everyday since I received them on January 4th,” White writes. “In a nutshell I can’t imagine life without them. Are they perfect?”

“The first thing that I wasn’t that thrilled with is that I don’t like the design of the stem that hangs down. I’d like it to be shorter or not exist at all. However, the easiest thing Apple could do is offer these in other colors besides white,” White writes. “This company plans to offer Black AirPods and even dye yours black. If MacBooks can come in colors then definitely something you are actually going to wear should have more color options.”



“I’ve never had them drop a connection or flake out in the ways other bluetooth headsets can do from time to time. I’ve done more calls and conference calls than I can count with them and not once has anyone complained that they couldn’t hear me,” White writes. “Would I buy them again? ABSOLUTELY!”

