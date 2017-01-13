“Apple was once lauded for the design, durability, and simplicity of its products. But in recent years, the company has lost its way,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “But amid at all this lackluster gadgetry, Apple did release—in a tiny container shaped like a Tic-Tac box—one of the simplest and best products it’s put out in years: the AirPods. These wireless headphones do something that few Apple products have in the Tim Cook era—they just work.”

“Really, they just work,” Murphy writes. “Apple loves to describe its products as “magical.” Few have felt that way recently, but the AirPods sort of do. If you’re pairing them with an iPhone, the second you take them out of their packaging and open their container, you get a pop-up on your phone asking you to connect ‘[your name]’s AirPods.’ There’s no messing with Bluetooth settings, no connecting to local wi-fi networks, and none of the setup typical of internet-of-things devices. Open the box; start playing music. No other wireless headphones I’ve tried out, or really many other products at all, have been so easy to start using.”

“If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you have a personal digital assistant, the AirPods are perfect. Double-tap the side of one of the earbuds and you’ll activate Siri, allowing you to look and feel just a little bit like Joaquin Phoenix in the movie Her (minus, hopefully, the giant mustache),” Murphy writes. “Should you get them? Yes. If you have an iPhone and listen to music on your commute, or take a lot of phone calls on the go, AirPods work perfectly.”

Read more in the full review here.