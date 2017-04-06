“After I tried out AirPods at Apple’s big launch event last September, I said I couldn’t see a future where they become as ubiquitous as their white-cabled earphone predecessors,” Pete Pachal reports for Mashable. “That future is easier to see today. Technically I was correct — AirPods aren’t everywhere — but I have to admit I see them around much more than I thought I would, just seven months after Apple first announced the product. Their fast-growing presence in the world is even more remarkable considering they didn’t even get to store shelves until just before Christmas.”

“I live and work in the New York City area, and it’s the rare day when I don’t see at least one pair of Apple’s white, wireless earphones dangling from someone’s ears on the subway, in a deli lineup, or just on the street,” Pachal reports. “My Mashable colleagues say the same thing: Most agree they tend to see men wearing them much more often than women, but that could simply be because longer hair tends to obscure AirPods’ existence (since there are no telltale cables).”

Pachal reports, “Here we are, hurtling toward an AirPod future, with Kristen Stewart leading the charge (pun kinda intended).”

OMG Kristen Stewart with airpods it's the future we want pic.twitter.com/UdGtIgF2jx — hiperbóreo ⛄️ (@dravedir) April 4, 2017

