“LG’s OLED display has been disappointing in more ways than one, with burn-in being the biggest sore point,” Ben Schoon reports for 9to5Google. “Now another one is popping up with problems regarding the oleophobic coating.”
“Over time, this coating wears off, but it usually takes at least a few months or years of intense usage,” Schoon reports. “On the Pixel 2 XL, however, some owners are having this come up within just a couple of weeks.”
Schoon reports, “Once the coating wears off, there’s no way to get it back to its original state without a screen replacement.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s a failed IQ test.
