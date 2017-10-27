“The firm argued that the effect was ‘in line with that of other premium smartphones’ using OLED screens,” The Beeb reports. “However it promised software updates to maximise the screen life. ‘We use software to safeguard the user experience and maximize the life of the OLED display, and we’ll make ongoing software updates to optimize further,’ wrote Mario Queiroz, vice-president of product management, in a Google message forum. The warranty for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now be two years instead of one, he added – although in Europe this is already standard.”
MacDailyNews Take: With the screen experiencing burn-in within the first week of use, it’s not in-line with anything but the worst of the cobbled-toghether Android dreck out there.
“The handset reviewed by the BBC was one of those which suffered the mild burn-in first reported by the tech website Android Central. Speaking to the BBC at the time, analyst Carolina Milanesi, from Creative Strategies, said it was ‘not a great start’ for the device,” The Beeb reports. “In a separate forum, Google advised those Pixel 2 users who said their device appeared to be “clicking”, to switch off NFC (near field communication) – used to make contact payments – and said a software fix was being developed.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bottom line: Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are ugly, slow, visually-flawed and aurally-flawed junk. No warranty extension of any length could change those facts.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. It’s a burnt-in, slow, high-pitched whining and clicking disaster. Buying one is irrefutable evidence of morbid stupidity.
SEE ALSO:
