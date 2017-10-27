“Google says it is doubling the warranty on its new flagship smartphones following complaints about the screens,” BBC News reports. “Some reviewers have noticed screen ‘burn in’ – a permanent mark of images that have appeared previously – after only a couple of weeks with the larger version of the new phone.”

“The firm argued that the effect was ‘in line with that of other premium smartphones’ using OLED screens,” The Beeb reports. “However it promised software updates to maximise the screen life. ‘We use software to safeguard the user experience and maximize the life of the OLED display, and we’ll make ongoing software updates to optimize further,’ wrote Mario Queiroz, vice-president of product management, in a Google message forum. The warranty for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now be two years instead of one, he added – although in Europe this is already standard.”

MacDailyNews Take: With the screen experiencing burn-in within the first week of use, it’s not in-line with anything but the worst of the cobbled-toghether Android dreck out there.

That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017



“The handset reviewed by the BBC was one of those which suffered the mild burn-in first reported by the tech website Android Central. Speaking to the BBC at the time, analyst Carolina Milanesi, from Creative Strategies, said it was ‘not a great start’ for the device,” The Beeb reports. “In a separate forum, Google advised those Pixel 2 users who said their device appeared to be “clicking”, to switch off NFC (near field communication) – used to make contact payments – and said a software fix was being developed.”

