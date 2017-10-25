“Google said Monday it is ‘actively investigating’ reports of its Pixel 2 XL smartphone experiencing problems with its touchscreen,” Brett Molina reports for USA Today. “Multiple tech reviewers from sites including The Verge and Android Central have reported seeing what they believe is screen burn-in, a phenomenon where portions of the screen are permanently discolored.”

“USA Today noticed display disparities from one Pixel 2 XL review unit to another, but not was able to replicate the burn-in problem,” Molina reports. “In a statement, Google said it is ‘actively investigating’ the claims… In most cases, burn-in happens on a display after owners have used their devices for several years. If burn-in is the confirmed issue with Google’s Pixel 2 XL smartphone, released just this month, it would represent a much larger problem.”

That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017



Molina reports, “And it comes at a bad time for Google, as Apple prepares to roll out its iPhone X smartphone early next month.”

