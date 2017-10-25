“Google said Monday it is ‘actively investigating’ reports of its Pixel 2 XL smartphone experiencing problems with its touchscreen,” Brett Molina reports for USA Today. “Multiple tech reviewers from sites including The Verge and Android Central have reported seeing what they believe is screen burn-in, a phenomenon where portions of the screen are permanently discolored.”

USA Today noticed display disparities from one Pixel 2 XL review unit to another, but not was able to replicate the burn-in problem,” Molina reports. “In a statement, Google said it is ‘actively investigating’ the claims… In most cases, burn-in happens on a display after owners have used their devices for several years. If burn-in is the confirmed issue with Google’s Pixel 2 XL smartphone, released just this month, it would represent a much larger problem.”

 
Molina reports, “And it comes at a bad time for Google, as Apple prepares to roll out its iPhone X smartphone early next month.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Google’s Pixel phones are not competition for Apple’s iPhones. Pixel phones are dog-slow, shoddy pieces of junk next to Apple’s iPhones.

If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. It’s a burnt-in, slow, high-pitched whining and clicking disaster. It’s a failed IQ test.

SEE ALSO:
Yet another problem for Google’s slow Pixel 2 and 2 XL phones: They emit a high-pitched whine and clicking noises – October 24, 2017
Google’s slow Pixel 2 XL may have a major problem: Screen burn-in – October 23, 2017
Google can’t make a good phone and it’s embarrassing – October 20, 2017
Google’s Pixel 2 XL costs more than Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus but is only half the speed, lacks many key features – October 17, 2017
Google’s new Pixel 2 Phones, their worst ever? – October 12, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017