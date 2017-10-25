“USA Today noticed display disparities from one Pixel 2 XL review unit to another, but not was able to replicate the burn-in problem,” Molina reports. “In a statement, Google said it is ‘actively investigating’ the claims… In most cases, burn-in happens on a display after owners have used their devices for several years. If burn-in is the confirmed issue with Google’s Pixel 2 XL smartphone, released just this month, it would represent a much larger problem.”
Molina reports, “And it comes at a bad time for Google, as Apple prepares to roll out its iPhone X smartphone early next month.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Google’s Pixel phones are not competition for Apple’s iPhones. Pixel phones are dog-slow, shoddy pieces of junk next to Apple’s iPhones.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. It’s a burnt-in, slow, high-pitched whining and clicking disaster. It’s a failed IQ test.
