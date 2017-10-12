“With Google putting so much marketing effort into their latest Pixel 2 phones, coupled with dozens of positive reviews, I assumed this may finally be moment where Samsung would be unseated as Android’s King,” Mark Reschke writes for TGAAP.

“Google, via their latest smartphone hardware and owning Android software design, would be the new Android task master taking on Apple’s dominate iPhone lineup. Would this mark the moment iPhone is dethroned? The moment so many in the paid-off tech media have been waiting for?” Reschke writes. “No. Not even close. In fact, Google’s newest Pixel 2 phones may be the laziest products Google has developed in quite some time… I question even using the word ‘developed.'”

“Google has a chin and forehead on their latest Pixel phones, firmly putting their latest and greatest phones in last place within the high-end bezel-less smartphone race.,” Reschke writes. “Speaking of high-end, the price of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones are ridiculous. Pixel 2 starts at $649, and the Pixel 2 XL starts at $849. I said ridiculous, but make that utterly ridiculous. Why? Let’s go beyond nothing new to see here, to omissions and lack of features and see why these phones are so overpriced for what they are. A year ago Google bemoaned the fact iPhone 7’s removed the essential mini headphone jack, but suddenly that no longer matters to the Alphabet company. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have not only removed the mini headphone jack from their phones, but they don’t even ship with headphones!”

Read more in the full article here.