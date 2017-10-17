“Google’s latest effort to show off its vision for ‘Pure Android’ hardware costs more than Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus but is half as fast, lacks a telephoto lens, offers no support for Qi wireless charging, isn’t capable of recording smooth 60fps 4K video and–like Windows 10 Mobile–offers no potential of an installed base for building new, compelling AR apps,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“Perhaps even more remarkably, the latest ‘Phone by Google’ lacks support for SD Cards and removable batteries and lacks the extra RAM and processing power needed to run Android, as well lacking the legacy headphone jack that Google itself promoted as valuable and necessary just last year,” Dilger writes. “It also features proprietary dongles that cost significantly more than Apple’s, and doesn’t even bundle in a pair of headphones.”



Google’s “LG-built Pixel 2 XL demands a premium price, starting at $849 for the 64-gigabyte version. iPhone 8 Plus with the same storage is $799. Pixel 2 XL offers a 128GB option for $100 more, but for that price you can buy an iPhone 8 Plus with 256GB (twice the storage), an option that’s not even available on Pixel phones,” Dilger writes. “Google’s Pixel 2 XL (along with the standard Pixel 2) are forced to use a significantly weaker Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Apple’s A11 Bionic chip used in iPhone 8 Plus (as well as iPhone 8 and iPhone X) is a remarkable 118 percent faster at typical single core tasks, and ramps up to reach multiple core scores more than 64 percent faster than Qualcomm’s 835.”

