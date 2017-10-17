“Perhaps even more remarkably, the latest ‘Phone by Google’ lacks support for SD Cards and removable batteries and lacks the extra RAM and processing power needed to run Android, as well lacking the legacy headphone jack that Google itself promoted as valuable and necessary just last year,” Dilger writes. “It also features proprietary dongles that cost significantly more than Apple’s, and doesn’t even bundle in a pair of headphones.”
Google’s “LG-built Pixel 2 XL demands a premium price, starting at $849 for the 64-gigabyte version. iPhone 8 Plus with the same storage is $799. Pixel 2 XL offers a 128GB option for $100 more, but for that price you can buy an iPhone 8 Plus with 256GB (twice the storage), an option that’s not even available on Pixel phones,” Dilger writes. “Google’s Pixel 2 XL (along with the standard Pixel 2) are forced to use a significantly weaker Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Apple’s A11 Bionic chip used in iPhone 8 Plus (as well as iPhone 8 and iPhone X) is a remarkable 118 percent faster at typical single core tasks, and ramps up to reach multiple core scores more than 64 percent faster than Qualcomm’s 835.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Inside and out, Google’s slow Pixel phones are a joke, designed by… hello, anybody? A committee of sightless amateurs, by the looks of it.
Get a Google product and kiss your privacy goodbye.
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
SEE ALSO:
