“Shares of Apple are up $1.64, or 1.3%, at $131.94, inching closer to that all-time high of $134.54, as Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Walkley this morning writing that the company looks to have garnered 92% of smartphone industry profits with the iPhone in Q4, and will probably take more share in the priciest phones this year,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

“Apple took top share of smartphone unit sales in Q4, according to research firm Strategy Analytics,” Ray reports. “But the company also again took the lion’s share in profits, by Walkley’s own estimate.”

“Apple’s profit share was down from 106% in Q3, as Samsung’s profit rebounded despite its stumbles, but Apple’s share was up a point from the year-earlier quarter, Walkley estimates,” Ray reports. “Walkley, who has a Buy rating on Apple shares, raises his price target to $154 from $142…”



