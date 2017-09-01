“More than 900,000 totally wireless headphone units were sold in the U.S. since the start of the year, according to The NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service,” Arnold writes. “Some products have a loftier goal – making the wireless earbud a computing device for the ear. Since launching in December, Apple’s AirPods have accounted for 85 percent of totally wireless headphone dollar sales in the U.S., according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service.”
“With a use case centering on frictionless access to Siri and other tasks initiated by voice, AirPods really act as an extension of the iPhone. Apple’s path to leadership in the category is helped by disruptive pricing, brand resonance, and excitement over the W1 chip, which significantly eases Bluetooth connections to iOS and Mac devices,” Arnold writes. “Apple’s early domination of the category will continue to challenge competing brands entering the totally wireless market.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Total domination.
You can have our AirPods when you pry them out of our cold, dead ears.
