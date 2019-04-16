I think it’s hard to shake the perception of the company [as a hardware maker dependent on product cycles] because the iPhone is so ubiquitous and so associated with Apple that for people to think about it in other ways is going to take a lot, a lot of marketing. Luckily, they are pretty good at marketing, but they have to execute.
I think they still are working on some new hardware and software initiatives – notably augmented reality glasses – where I think they have invested a lot of money and have a lot of people working… Whether they’ll succeed, I don’t know. Remember, the services business has grown very, very robustly at Apple and, if they pull this next thing off, it will grow even more robustly. — Walt Mossberg
MacDailyNews Take: Incongruously, Mossberg asserts, “it’s been nine years since their last big, giant kind of product which was the iPad. Nine years.”
Then, of the Apple Watch, which was released less than four years ago, Mossberg then immediately disproves his assertion by saying, “[Apple] are the biggest watch company in the world, which no one would have predicted when it first came out. Not only is it the biggest selling smartwatch, but it’s bigger than the whole Swiss watch industry… [And another product] that’s a huge hit are AirPods.” Apple introduced AirPods just over two years ago.
As per Apple Glasses:
As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019
Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
