Walt Mossberg, co-founder of Recode, joins “Squawk Alley” to discuss lagging innovation at Apple, streaming services and more.

I think it’s hard to shake the perception of the company [as a hardware maker dependent on product cycles] because the iPhone is so ubiquitous and so associated with Apple that for people to think about it in other ways is going to take a lot, a lot of marketing. Luckily, they are pretty good at marketing, but they have to execute.

I think they still are working on some new hardware and software initiatives – notably augmented reality glasses – where I think they have invested a lot of money and have a lot of people working… Whether they’ll succeed, I don’t know. Remember, the services business has grown very, very robustly at Apple and, if they pull this next thing off, it will grow even more robustly. — Walt Mossberg

