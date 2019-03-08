“Apple’s work in the virtual reality and augmented reality field has produced a considerable number of patents and applications, which could lead to the eventual creation of the iPhone maker’s first headset,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider. “Reports over the years have speculated on Apple producing some form of headset or smart glasses that use augmented reality or virtual reality. Earlier reports suggested the hardware could arrive in 2021, while an investor note from Ming-Chi Kuo points towards a 2020 launch, but ultimately it means there isn’t that long to wait for Apple to launch a product in the space, at least in theory.”

Owen writes, “The same rumors point to the use of technologies like WiGig to connect to a nearby iPhone or other host device to create a lightweight headset, and to the use of an 8K display per eye for an optimal user experience.”



“While the rumors offer speculation based on the writer’s thoughts, one of the few bits of evidence confirming Apple is working in the graphics field is the existence of multiple patents,” Owen writes. “Assorted applications and granted patents have surfaced over the years, showing not only how Apple intends to produce software and apps made for AR and VR experiences, but also hinting at hardware designs and applications further afield from just headsets.”

