“Augmented Reality (AR) or Mixed Reality is different than Virtual Reality (VR),” Rene Ritchie reports for iMore. “Rather than being immersed in a fully-rendered world, AR/MR layers data on top of the real world.”

“Right now, Apple’s efforts are focused on ARKit, its platform for hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users. But Apple doesn’t see AR as a single product, like Microsoft’s HoloLens or Snap’s Spectacles,” Ritchie reports. “Apple sees AR as a core technology that will be part of many products coming in the future. Just like LCD and OLED are part of many products today. And that might just include Apple Glasses.”

“Apple supply-chain exfiltrator and TF International Securities analyst Kuo Ming-Chi is back with some new rumors surrounding a potential release window for Apple’s augmented reality (AR) glasses: Sometime in 2020,” Ritchie reports. “If Apple keeps up the pace of ARKit development, we should be on version 4.x by then, as well as heading towards Apple Watch Series 6.”

