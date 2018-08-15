“Right now, Apple’s efforts are focused on ARKit, its platform for hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users. But Apple doesn’t see AR as a single product, like Microsoft’s HoloLens or Snap’s Spectacles,” Ritchie reports. “Apple sees AR as a core technology that will be part of many products coming in the future. Just like LCD and OLED are part of many products today. And that might just include Apple Glasses.”
“Apple supply-chain exfiltrator and TF International Securities analyst Kuo Ming-Chi is back with some new rumors surrounding a potential release window for Apple’s augmented reality (AR) glasses: Sometime in 2020,” Ritchie reports. “If Apple keeps up the pace of ARKit development, we should be on version 4.x by then, as well as heading towards Apple Watch Series 6.”
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping that Apple can do it right as soon as 2020!
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
